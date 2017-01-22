Large Cap Application Software: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Summary

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Intuit Inc. stated a price of 117.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.99%.

Intuit Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 29760.96, with a return on assets (ROA) of 22.40% and an average volume of 1226.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 98.30% and the debt to equity stands at 1.18.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Intuit Inc. stands at -1.02% while the 52-week low stands at 34.35%.

The performance week for Intuit Inc. is at 0.05% and the performance month is at -0.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.55% and 4.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Intuit Inc. is 1.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.12%.

The volatility (week) for Intuit Inc. is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Intuit Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.87 and the float short is at 0.94%.

Intuit Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 37.8, while the P/S ratio is at 6.25 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 110.60%.