Large Cap Application Software: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Summary

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Oracle Corporation stated a price of 38.71 today, indicating a positive change of -0.65%.

Oracle Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 167155.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.60% and an average volume of 12660.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.11.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Oracle Corporation stands at -7.29% while the 52-week low stands at 18.15%.

The performance week for Oracle Corporation is at -4.65% and the performance month is at -2.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.30% and 0.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.30%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Oracle Corporation is -1.34% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.79%.

The volatility (week) for Oracle Corporation is at 1.79% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Oracle Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 3.01 and the float short is at 1.28%.

Oracle Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.46, while the P/S ratio is at 4.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.30%.