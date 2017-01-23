Large Cap Application Software: Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Summary

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Oracle Corporation stated a price of 39.87 today, indicating a positive change of 1.68%.

Oracle Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 160853.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of 7.60% and an average volume of 12830.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.14.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Oracle Corporation stands at -4.13% while the 52-week low stands at 22.18%.

The performance week for Oracle Corporation is at 1.71% and the performance month is at 2.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.37% and -2.16% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Oracle Corporation is 1.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.77%.

The volatility (week) for Oracle Corporation is at 0.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.14%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Oracle Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.49 and the float short is at 1.08%.

Oracle Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.11, while the P/S ratio is at 4.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.30%.