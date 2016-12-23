Large Cap Application Software: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Summary

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Red Hat, Inc. stated a price of 70.92 today, indicating a positive change of 3.21%.

Red Hat, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12411.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 1493.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Red Hat, Inc. stands at -16.02% while the 52-week low stands at 19.00%.

The performance week for Red Hat, Inc. is at -14.55% and the performance month is at -13.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.17% and -6.67% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -17.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Red Hat, Inc. is -8.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.05%.

The volatility (week) for Red Hat, Inc. is at 2.21% and the volatility (month) is at 2.30%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Red Hat, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.65 and the float short is at 3.06%.

Red Hat, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 57.69, while the P/S ratio is at 5.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.50%.