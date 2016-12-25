Large Cap Application Software: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Summary

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Red Hat, Inc. stated a price of 71.01 today, indicating a positive change of 3.35%.

Red Hat, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12826.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.40% and an average volume of 1493.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.56.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Red Hat, Inc. stands at -15.90% while the 52-week low stands at 19.16%.

The performance week for Red Hat, Inc. is at -11.18% and the performance month is at -9.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.82% and 1.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -14.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Red Hat, Inc. is -8.56% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -5.92%.

The volatility (week) for Red Hat, Inc. is at 2.53% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Red Hat, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.65 and the float short is at 3.06%.

Red Hat, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 59.62, while the P/S ratio is at 5.74 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.50%.