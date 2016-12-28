Large Cap Application Software: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Summary

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Red Hat, Inc. stated a price of 70.04 today, indicating a positive change of -1.36%.

Red Hat, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12727.34, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.90% and an average volume of 1540.86.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Red Hat, Inc. stands at -17.05% while the 52-week low stands at 17.54%.

The performance week for Red Hat, Inc. is at -11.18% and the performance month is at -9.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -9.82% and 1.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -14.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Red Hat, Inc. is -9.67% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.19%.

The volatility (week) for Red Hat, Inc. is at 2.53% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Red Hat, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.54 and the float short is at 3.06%.

Red Hat, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 54.16, while the P/S ratio is at 5.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.50%.