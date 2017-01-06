Large Cap Application Software: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Summary

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Red Hat, Inc. stated a price of 73.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.63%.

Red Hat, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13119.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.90% and an average volume of 1638.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.58.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Red Hat, Inc. stands at -11.08% while the 52-week low stands at 23.45%.

The performance week for Red Hat, Inc. is at 4.40% and the performance month is at -5.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.97% and 2.35% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Red Hat, Inc. is -3.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -2.42%.

The volatility (week) for Red Hat, Inc. is at 2.12% and the volatility (month) is at 2.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Red Hat, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.26 and the float short is at 3.00%.

Red Hat, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 55.76, while the P/S ratio is at 5.64 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 12.50%.