Large Cap Application Software: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summary

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

salesforce.com, inc. stated a price of 69.79 today, indicating a positive change of -0.11%.

salesforce.com, inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 48699.39, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 8209.04.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for salesforce.com, inc. stands at -17.39% while the 52-week low stands at 32.68%.

The performance week for salesforce.com, inc. is at 0.01% and the performance month is at -5.52%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.46% and -8.15% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -10.88%.

The simple 20 day moving average for salesforce.com, inc. is -4.43% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -8.50%.

The volatility (week) for salesforce.com, inc. is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

salesforce.com, inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.59 and the float short is at 1.98%.

salesforce.com, inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 237.65, while the P/S ratio is at 6.16 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 83.00%.