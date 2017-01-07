Large Cap Application Software: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summary
salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.
salesforce.com, inc. stated a price of 73.56 today, indicating a positive change of 1.06%.
salesforce.com, inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 51223.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 7297.01.
At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.
(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)
Performance
The 52-week high for salesforce.com, inc. stands at -12.93% while the 52-week low stands at 39.85%.
The performance week for salesforce.com, inc. is at 5.36% and the performance month is at 2.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.39% and -7.58% respectively.
The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.32%.
The simple 20 day moving average for salesforce.com, inc. is 1.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.46%.
The volatility (week) for salesforce.com, inc. is at 2.15% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%
(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)
Ratio
salesforce.com, inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.02 and the float short is at 2.24%.
salesforce.com, inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 247.59, while the P/S ratio is at 6.48 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 83.00%.