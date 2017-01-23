Large Cap Application Software: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summary

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

salesforce.com, inc. stated a price of 76.03 today, indicating a positive change of 0.61%.

salesforce.com, inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 52649.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.50% and an average volume of 6103.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 3.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.37.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for salesforce.com, inc. stands at -10.00% while the 52-week low stands at 44.54%.

The performance week for salesforce.com, inc. is at 1.09% and the performance month is at 9.38%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.41% and -6.94% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.06%.

The simple 20 day moving average for salesforce.com, inc. is 4.71% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.30%.

The volatility (week) for salesforce.com, inc. is at 1.25% and the volatility (month) is at 1.65%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

salesforce.com, inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.4 and the float short is at 2.22%.

salesforce.com, inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 258.61, while the P/S ratio is at 6.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 83.00%.