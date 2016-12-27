Large Cap Application Software: SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Summary

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SAP SE stated a price of 85.82 today, indicating a positive change of 0.15%.

SAP SE is operating with a market capitalization of 105382.42, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an average volume of 829.48.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SAP SE stands at -7.48% while the 52-week low stands at 20.21%.

The performance week for SAP SE is at 0.80% and the performance month is at 1.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -5.57% and 18.98% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.17%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SAP SE is 0.74% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.56%.

The volatility (week) for SAP SE is at 0.66% and the volatility (month) is at 0.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SAP SE’s short ratio is currently at 7.35 and the float short is at 0.63%.

SAP SE’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.99, while the P/S ratio is at 4.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.70%.