Large Cap Application Software: SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Summary

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SAP SE stated a price of 88.64 today, indicating a positive change of 0.90%.

SAP SE is operating with a market capitalization of 107469.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.10% and an average volume of 832.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SAP SE stands at -4.44% while the 52-week low stands at 24.16%.

The performance week for SAP SE is at 2.53% and the performance month is at 5.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.42% and 17.78% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SAP SE is 4.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.59%.

The volatility (week) for SAP SE is at 1.16% and the volatility (month) is at 0.90%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SAP SE’s short ratio is currently at 6.99 and the float short is at 0.60%.

SAP SE’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.56, while the P/S ratio is at 4.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -6.70%.