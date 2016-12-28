Large Cap Application Software: Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY)

Summary

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Workday, Inc. stated a price of 67.96 today, indicating a positive change of 0.73%.

Workday, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13376.6, with a return on assets (ROA) of -13.60% and an average volume of 1855.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Workday, Inc. stands at -27.20% while the 52-week low stands at 43.62%.

The performance week for Workday, Inc. is at -2.22% and the performance month is at -18.84%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -23.61% and -2.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -15.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Workday, Inc. is -14.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -14.86%.

The volatility (week) for Workday, Inc. is at 2.00% and the volatility (month) is at 2.83%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Workday, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.31 and the float short is at 28.96%.

Workday, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 9.19 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.