Large Cap Application Software: Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY)

Summary

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Workday, Inc. stated a price of 73.59 today, indicating a positive change of 1.81%.

Workday, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14737.17, with a return on assets (ROA) of -13.60% and an average volume of 1900.93.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Workday, Inc. stands at -21.17% while the 52-week low stands at 55.52%.

The performance week for Workday, Inc. is at 7.99% and the performance month is at -1.90%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -21.48% and -2.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.37%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Workday, Inc. is -4.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -7.69%.

The volatility (week) for Workday, Inc. is at 2.60% and the volatility (month) is at 2.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Workday, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 7.83 and the float short is at 31.80%.

Workday, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 10.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.