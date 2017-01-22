Large Cap Application Software: Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY)

Summary

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Workday, Inc. stated a price of 81.78 today, indicating a positive change of -0.32%.

Workday, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16490.12, with a return on assets (ROA) of -13.60% and an average volume of 2138.81.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Workday, Inc. stands at -12.39% while the 52-week low stands at 72.82%.

The performance week for Workday, Inc. is at 2.07% and the performance month is at 18.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.32% and 4.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.74%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Workday, Inc. is 7.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.38%.

The volatility (week) for Workday, Inc. is at 2.04% and the volatility (month) is at 2.58%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Workday, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.07 and the float short is at 27.71%.

Workday, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 11.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -13.00%.