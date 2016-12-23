Large Cap Asset Management: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summary

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stated a price of 111.76 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18085, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 1206.31.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stands at -6.34% while the 52-week low stands at 50.71%.

The performance week for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is at -2.31% and the performance month is at -1.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.14% and 24.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.55%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is 5.94% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.37%.

The volatility (week) for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is at 1.63% and the volatility (month) is at 1.87%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.83 and the float short is at 1.41%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.21, while the P/S ratio is at 1.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.00%.