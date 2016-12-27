Large Cap Asset Management: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summary

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stated a price of 112.45 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 17663.67, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 1199.44.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stands at -5.76% while the 52-week low stands at 51.64%.

The performance week for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is at 0.18% and the performance month is at -1.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.38% and 33.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.71%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is 6.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.95%.

The volatility (week) for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is at 1.27% and the volatility (month) is at 1.85%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.85 and the float short is at 1.41%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.23, while the P/S ratio is at 1.5 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.00%.