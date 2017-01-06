Large Cap Asset Management: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Summary

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stated a price of 115.81 today, indicating a positive change of 1.82%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18653.36, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 1204.02.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 18.00% and the debt to equity stands at 2.25.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. stands at -2.94% while the 52-week low stands at 56.17%.

The performance week for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is at 2.63% and the performance month is at -0.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.18% and 31.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is 7.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.47%.

The volatility (week) for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is at 2.39% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.71 and the float short is at 1.31%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.47, while the P/S ratio is at 1.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.00%.