Large Cap Asset Management: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summary

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BlackRock, Inc. stated a price of 385.29 today, indicating a positive change of -0.47%.

BlackRock, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 62922.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 743.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BlackRock, Inc. stands at -3.55% while the 52-week low stands at 40.88%.

The performance week for BlackRock, Inc. is at -1.68% and the performance month is at 4.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 6.51% and 17.85% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.62%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BlackRock, Inc. is 5.52% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.65%.

The volatility (week) for BlackRock, Inc. is at 1.49% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BlackRock, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.11 and the float short is at 1.49%.

BlackRock, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.35, while the P/S ratio is at 5.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.