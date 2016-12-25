Large Cap Asset Management: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summary

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BlackRock, Inc. stated a price of 385.74 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

BlackRock, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 62698.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 743.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BlackRock, Inc. stands at -3.43% while the 52-week low stands at 41.04%.

The performance week for BlackRock, Inc. is at -1.75% and the performance month is at 4.05%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.59% and 22.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 16.20%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BlackRock, Inc. is 5.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.77%.

The volatility (week) for BlackRock, Inc. is at 1.44% and the volatility (month) is at 1.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BlackRock, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.11 and the float short is at 1.49%.

BlackRock, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.27, while the P/S ratio is at 5.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.