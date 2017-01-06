Large Cap Asset Management: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summary

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BlackRock, Inc. stated a price of 384.39 today, indicating a positive change of 0.48%.

BlackRock, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 61745.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.40% and an average volume of 737.37.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BlackRock, Inc. stands at -3.77% while the 52-week low stands at 40.55%.

The performance week for BlackRock, Inc. is at 0.40% and the performance month is at 2.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.43% and 15.55% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BlackRock, Inc. is 3.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.78%.

The volatility (week) for BlackRock, Inc. is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BlackRock, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.84 and the float short is at 1.35%.

BlackRock, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.11, while the P/S ratio is at 5.55 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 2.80%.