Large Cap Asset Management: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summary

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

BlackRock, Inc. stated a price of 381.4 today, indicating a positive change of 1.07%.

BlackRock, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 61554.15, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 731.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for BlackRock, Inc. stands at -4.52% while the 52-week low stands at 39.46%.

The performance week for BlackRock, Inc. is at 0.82% and the performance month is at -2.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.79% and 7.39% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for BlackRock, Inc. is 0.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.31%.

The volatility (week) for BlackRock, Inc. is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.40%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

BlackRock, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.38 and the float short is at 1.11%.

BlackRock, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.02, while the P/S ratio is at 5.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -3.80%.