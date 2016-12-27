Large Cap Asset Management: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Summary

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Franklin Resources, Inc. stated a price of 40.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.33%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 22911.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 3177.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at -4.35% while the 52-week low stands at 33.49%.

The performance week for Franklin Resources, Inc. is at 3.05% and the performance month is at 3.08%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.95% and 33.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Franklin Resources, Inc. is 7.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.36%.

The volatility (week) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Franklin Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.02 and the float short is at 2.85%.

Franklin Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.76, while the P/S ratio is at 3.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.70%.