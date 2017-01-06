Large Cap Asset Management: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Summary

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Franklin Resources, Inc. stated a price of 40.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.41%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 23067.84, with a return on assets (ROA) of 10.70% and an average volume of 3093.45.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.17.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Franklin Resources, Inc. stands at -3.35% while the 52-week low stands at 34.89%.

The performance week for Franklin Resources, Inc. is at 3.19% and the performance month is at 2.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.35% and 26.22% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.91%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Franklin Resources, Inc. is 6.16% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.25%.

The volatility (week) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is at 2.20% and the volatility (month) is at 2.10%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Franklin Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.1 and the float short is at 2.85%.

Franklin Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.85, while the P/S ratio is at 3.49 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.70%.