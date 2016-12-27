Large Cap Asset Management: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Summary

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Invesco Ltd. stated a price of 31.16 today, indicating a positive change of 0.97%.

Invesco Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 12685, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 3665.9.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Invesco Ltd. stands at -6.54% while the 52-week low stands at 37.92%.

The performance week for Invesco Ltd. is at -1.72% and the performance month is at -2.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 2.87% and 35.77% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.22%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Invesco Ltd. is 1.85% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.53%.

The volatility (week) for Invesco Ltd. is at 1.62% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Invesco Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.15 and the float short is at 1.96%.

Invesco Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.48, while the P/S ratio is at 2.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.90%.