Large Cap Asset Management: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Summary

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Invesco Ltd. stated a price of 31.4 today, indicating a positive change of -0.38%.

Invesco Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 12775.06, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 3636.28.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Invesco Ltd. stands at -5.82% while the 52-week low stands at 38.98%.

The performance week for Invesco Ltd. is at 3.86% and the performance month is at -0.63%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.48% and 27.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Invesco Ltd. is 2.00% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.19%.

The volatility (week) for Invesco Ltd. is at 1.98% and the volatility (month) is at 2.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Invesco Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 1.98 and the float short is at 1.79%.

Invesco Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.81, while the P/S ratio is at 2.67 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.90%.