Large Cap Asset Management: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Summary

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Invesco Ltd. stated a price of 30.52 today, indicating a positive change of 1.16%.

Invesco Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 12325.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.50% and an average volume of 3449.05.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Invesco Ltd. stands at -8.46% while the 52-week low stands at 35.09%.

The performance week for Invesco Ltd. is at -1.71% and the performance month is at -2.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.55% and 10.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Invesco Ltd. is -2.35% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.07%.

The volatility (week) for Invesco Ltd. is at 1.54% and the volatility (month) is at 1.78%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Invesco Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 1.61 and the float short is at 1.38%.

Invesco Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.31, while the P/S ratio is at 2.58 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -0.90%.