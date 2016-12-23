Large Cap Asset Management: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Summary

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KKR & Co. L.P. stated a price of 16.06 today, indicating a positive change of -1.71%.

KKR & Co. L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 13173.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 2717.87.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.80% and the debt to equity stands at 3.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KKR & Co. L.P. stands at -8.59% while the 52-week low stands at 54.66%.

The performance week for KKR & Co. L.P. is at -1.86% and the performance month is at 5.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.26% and 34.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 9.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KKR & Co. L.P. is 6.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.10%.

The volatility (week) for KKR & Co. L.P. is at 1.78% and the volatility (month) is at 2.50%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KKR & Co. L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 1.2 and the float short is at 0.41%.

KKR & Co. L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 62.37, while the P/S ratio is at 7.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.70%.