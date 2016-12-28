Large Cap Asset Management: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Summary

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KKR & Co. L.P. stated a price of 16 today, indicating a positive change of -0.40%.

KKR & Co. L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 13173.54, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 2743.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.80% and the debt to equity stands at 3.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KKR & Co. L.P. stands at -8.91% while the 52-week low stands at 54.13%.

The performance week for KKR & Co. L.P. is at -3.48% and the performance month is at 3.34%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.53% and 37.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 8.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KKR & Co. L.P. is 5.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.61%.

The volatility (week) for KKR & Co. L.P. is at 1.96% and the volatility (month) is at 2.51%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KKR & Co. L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 1.19 and the float short is at 0.41%.

KKR & Co. L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 61.34, while the P/S ratio is at 7.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.70%.