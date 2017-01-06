Large Cap Asset Management: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Summary

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

KKR & Co. L.P. stated a price of 16.71 today, indicating a positive change of 1.83%.

KKR & Co. L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 13298.83, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.30% and an average volume of 2760.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 2.80% and the debt to equity stands at 3.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for KKR & Co. L.P. stands at -4.89% while the 52-week low stands at 60.92%.

The performance week for KKR & Co. L.P. is at 5.12% and the performance month is at 4.72%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.59% and 38.86% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for KKR & Co. L.P. is 8.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.12%.

The volatility (week) for KKR & Co. L.P. is at 2.34% and the volatility (month) is at 2.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

KKR & Co. L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 0.93 and the float short is at 0.32%.

KKR & Co. L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 62.63, while the P/S ratio is at 7.67 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.70%.