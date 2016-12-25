Large Cap Asset Management: Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Northern Trust Corporation stated a price of 89.53 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Northern Trust Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 20639.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 1442.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.40% and the debt to equity stands at 12.3.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Northern Trust Corporation stands at -1.57% while the 52-week low stands at 68.08%.

The performance week for Northern Trust Corporation is at 1.21% and the performance month is at 9.67%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 33.34% and 46.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Northern Trust Corporation is 12.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.47%.

The volatility (week) for Northern Trust Corporation is at 1.48% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Northern Trust Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.65 and the float short is at 1.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 21.29, while the P/S ratio is at 4.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.30%.