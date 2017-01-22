Large Cap Asset Management: Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Northern Trust Corporation stated a price of 83.36 today, indicating a positive change of -0.19%.

Northern Trust Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 18911.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 1457.78.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50% and the debt to equity stands at 12.44.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Northern Trust Corporation stands at -8.54% while the 52-week low stands at 56.50%.

The performance week for Northern Trust Corporation is at -7.16% and the performance month is at -5.99%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.75% and 26.19% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -6.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Northern Trust Corporation is -2.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.40%.

The volatility (week) for Northern Trust Corporation is at 1.91% and the volatility (month) is at 1.69%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Northern Trust Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 1.81 and the float short is at 1.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.25, while the P/S ratio is at 3.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 8.30%.