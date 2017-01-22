Large Cap Asset Management: State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Summary

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

State Street Corporation stated a price of 79.01 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

State Street Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 30376.98, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 2183.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 10.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.93.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for State Street Corporation stands at -5.37% while the 52-week low stands at 59.33%.

The performance week for State Street Corporation is at -3.75% and the performance month is at 1.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.57% and 39.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for State Street Corporation is 0.31% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.72%.

The volatility (week) for State Street Corporation is at 1.95% and the volatility (month) is at 1.72%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

State Street Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.79 and the float short is at 1.59%.

State Street Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.26, while the P/S ratio is at 12.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -1.40%.