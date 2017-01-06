Large Cap Asset Management: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stated a price of 75.81 today, indicating a positive change of -0.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18660.25, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.00% and an average volume of 1887.26.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 23.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stands at -3.29% while the 52-week low stands at 22.88%.

The performance week for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is at 0.39% and the performance month is at 1.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.82% and 8.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.47%.

The simple 20 day moving average for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is 4.83% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.03%.

The volatility (week) for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is at 1.70% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.23 and the float short is at 5.01%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.21, while the P/S ratio is at 4.46 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.80%.