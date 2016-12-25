Large Cap Asset Management: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stated a price of 47.58 today, indicating a positive change of -0.06%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is operating with a market capitalization of 51143.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 6417.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.67.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at -3.96% while the 52-week low stands at 49.75%.

The performance week for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is at 0.04% and the performance month is at 0.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.83% and 33.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 4.39% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.35%.

The volatility (week) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is at 0.88% and the volatility (month) is at 1.44%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s short ratio is currently at 2.47 and the float short is at 1.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.1, while the P/S ratio is at 14.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 25.60%.