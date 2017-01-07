Large Cap Asset Management: The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Blackstone Group L.P. stated a price of 30.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.89%.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is operating with a market capitalization of 36554.19, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.80% and an average volume of 4925.7.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Blackstone Group L.P. stands at 0.20% while the 52-week low stands at 46.54%.

The performance week for The Blackstone Group L.P. is at 11.31% and the performance month is at 15.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 23.07% and 33.92% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 12.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Blackstone Group L.P. is 15.25% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.68%.

The volatility (week) for The Blackstone Group L.P. is at 3.49% and the volatility (month) is at 2.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Blackstone Group L.P.’s short ratio is currently at 1.96 and the float short is at 0.86%.

The Blackstone Group L.P.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.05, while the P/S ratio is at 8.21 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -59.80%.