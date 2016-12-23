Large Cap Auto Dealerships: CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summary

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CarMax Inc. stated a price of 63.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.78%.

CarMax Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12323.86, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2310.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.50% and the debt to equity stands at 3.75.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CarMax Inc. stands at -4.62% while the 52-week low stands at 54.08%.

The performance week for CarMax Inc. is at 1.97% and the performance month is at 10.83%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.20% and 38.30% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.70%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CarMax Inc. is 13.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.39%.

The volatility (week) for CarMax Inc. is at 3.50% and the volatility (month) is at 2.57%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CarMax Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 11.96 and the float short is at 14.63%.

CarMax Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.79, while the P/S ratio is at 0.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.00%.