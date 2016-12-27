Large Cap Auto Dealerships: CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summary

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CarMax Inc. stated a price of 64.3 today, indicating a positive change of 0.41%.

CarMax Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12001.74, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2286.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 3.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CarMax Inc. stands at -3.51% while the 52-week low stands at 55.88%.

The performance week for CarMax Inc. is at 3.04% and the performance month is at 9.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.50% and 40.13% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.66%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CarMax Inc. is 14.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 18.62%.

The volatility (week) for CarMax Inc. is at 3.31% and the volatility (month) is at 2.60%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CarMax Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 12.08 and the float short is at 14.86%.

CarMax Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.22, while the P/S ratio is at 0.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.00%.