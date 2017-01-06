Large Cap Auto Dealerships: CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summary

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CarMax Inc. stated a price of 65.96 today, indicating a positive change of -0.63%.

CarMax Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12341.37, with a return on assets (ROA) of 4.10% and an average volume of 2273.59.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 20.60% and the debt to equity stands at 3.92.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CarMax Inc. stands at -2.43% while the 52-week low stands at 59.90%.

The performance week for CarMax Inc. is at 4.06% and the performance month is at 14.29%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 25.01% and 31.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.09%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CarMax Inc. is 13.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 20.53%.

The volatility (week) for CarMax Inc. is at 2.58% and the volatility (month) is at 2.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CarMax Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 10.66 and the float short is at 13.04%.

CarMax Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.96, while the P/S ratio is at 0.79 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 11.00%.