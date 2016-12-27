Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Summary

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ferrari N.V. stated a price of 58.31 today, indicating a positive change of -0.03%.

Ferrari N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 10921.13, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.30% and an average volume of 472.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 342.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ferrari N.V. stands at -0.93% while the 52-week low stands at 86.52%.

The performance week for Ferrari N.V. is at -0.03% and the performance month is at 8.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.87% and 50.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 23.07%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ferrari N.V. is 6.96% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 23.81%.

The volatility (week) for Ferrari N.V. is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.26%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ferrari N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 8.83 and the float short is at 2.48%.

Ferrari N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 30.88, while the P/S ratio is at 3.47 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.10%.