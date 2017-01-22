Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Summary

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ferrari N.V. stated a price of 60.35 today, indicating a positive change of -0.18%.

Ferrari N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 11458.05, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.30% and an average volume of 433.65.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 342.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ferrari N.V. stands at -0.47% while the 52-week low stands at 93.05%.

The performance week for Ferrari N.V. is at 1.80% and the performance month is at 2.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.84% and 41.40% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.80%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ferrari N.V. is 6.51% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.34%.

The volatility (week) for Ferrari N.V. is at 0.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ferrari N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 9.78 and the float short is at 2.52%.

Ferrari N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.25, while the P/S ratio is at 3.57 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.10%.