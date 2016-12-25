Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stated a price of 9.04 today, indicating a positive change of 2.38%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is operating with a market capitalization of 11653.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 10249.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stands at -37.48% while the 52-week low stands at 65.87%.

The performance week for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is at 2.73% and the performance month is at 18.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 46.04% and 51.68% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -35.38%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is 20.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 26.80%.

The volatility (week) for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is at 1.84% and the volatility (month) is at 2.15%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s short ratio is currently at 5.72 and the float short is at 4.62%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 8.14, while the P/S ratio is at 0.1 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 631.80%.