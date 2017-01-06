Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Summary

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ford Motor Company stated a price of 12.78 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Ford Motor Company is operating with a market capitalization of 51162.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 34789.22.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.60% and the debt to equity stands at 4.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ford Motor Company stands at -7.97% while the 52-week low stands at 20.06%.

The performance week for Ford Motor Company is at 4.24% and the performance month is at 2.65%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.60% and 2.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 5.28%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ford Motor Company is 4.90% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.51%.

The volatility (week) for Ford Motor Company is at 3.02% and the volatility (month) is at 2.06%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ford Motor Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.24 and the float short is at 2.90%.

Ford Motor Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 6.36, while the P/S ratio is at 0.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 492.40%.