Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Summary

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Ford Motor Company stated a price of 12.36 today, indicating a positive change of -0.56%.

Ford Motor Company is operating with a market capitalization of 49393.28, with a return on assets (ROA) of 3.40% and an average volume of 36752.52.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 26.60% and the debt to equity stands at 4.36.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Ford Motor Company stands at -9.60% while the 52-week low stands at 17.94%.

The performance week for Ford Motor Company is at -0.24% and the performance month is at -0.80%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 5.88% and -7.65% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.54%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Ford Motor Company is 1.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.71%.

The volatility (week) for Ford Motor Company is at 1.45% and the volatility (month) is at 1.95%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Ford Motor Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.38 and the float short is at 2.25%.

Ford Motor Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 6.15, while the P/S ratio is at 0.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 492.40%.