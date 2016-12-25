Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Summary

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Motors Company stated a price of 35.69 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

General Motors Company is operating with a market capitalization of 54209.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 14025.58.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Motors Company stands at -5.43% while the 52-week low stands at 40.27%.

The performance week for General Motors Company is at -1.87% and the performance month is at 6.55%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.45% and 32.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.08%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Motors Company is 6.78% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.27%.

The volatility (week) for General Motors Company is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Motors Company’s short ratio is currently at 3.15 and the float short is at 3.20%.

General Motors Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 4.08, while the P/S ratio is at 0.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 255.40%.