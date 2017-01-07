Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Summary

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Motors Company stated a price of 36.36 today, indicating a positive change of -0.08%.

General Motors Company is operating with a market capitalization of 55948.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 14065.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Motors Company stands at -3.66% while the 52-week low stands at 42.90%.

The performance week for General Motors Company is at 3.53% and the performance month is at 4.15%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.56% and 29.52% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.45%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Motors Company is 6.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 16.66%.

The volatility (week) for General Motors Company is at 2.53% and the volatility (month) is at 1.93%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Motors Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.89 and the float short is at 2.94%.

General Motors Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 4.16, while the P/S ratio is at 0.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 255.40%.