Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Summary

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

General Motors Company stated a price of 37.01 today, indicating a positive change of -0.78%.

General Motors Company is operating with a market capitalization of 56858.09, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 15106.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 32.80% and the debt to equity stands at 1.77.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for General Motors Company stands at -3.01% while the 52-week low stands at 45.46%.

The performance week for General Motors Company is at -1.33% and the performance month is at 1.68%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.46% and 18.20% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.23%.

The simple 20 day moving average for General Motors Company is 5.22% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 17.49%.

The volatility (week) for General Motors Company is at 1.59% and the volatility (month) is at 2.09%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

General Motors Company’s short ratio is currently at 2.47 and the float short is at 2.70%.

General Motors Company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 4.23, while the P/S ratio is at 0.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 255.40%.