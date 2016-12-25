Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Summary

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tata Motors Limited stated a price of 34.05 today, indicating a positive change of -0.70%.

Tata Motors Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 115622.9, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1084.98.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tata Motors Limited stands at -23.98% while the 52-week low stands at 70.32%.

The performance week for Tata Motors Limited is at -1.56% and the performance month is at 1.61%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -14.62% and 5.72% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 15.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tata Motors Limited is -6.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -3.09%.

The volatility (week) for Tata Motors Limited is at 1.36% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tata Motors Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.23 and the float short is at 0.52%.

Tata Motors Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.95, while the P/S ratio is at 2.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.90%.