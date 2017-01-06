Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Summary

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tata Motors Limited stated a price of 36.29 today, indicating a positive change of -0.85%.

Tata Motors Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 124281.88, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1055.51.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tata Motors Limited stands at -18.98% while the 52-week low stands at 81.53%.

The performance week for Tata Motors Limited is at 9.32% and the performance month is at 13.66%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.04% and 5.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 6.43%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tata Motors Limited is 2.45% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.41%.

The volatility (week) for Tata Motors Limited is at 1.29% and the volatility (month) is at 1.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tata Motors Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.95 and the float short is at 0.67%.

Tata Motors Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15, while the P/S ratio is at 2.96 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.90%.