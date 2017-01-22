Large Cap Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Summary

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), from Consumer Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tata Motors Limited stated a price of 38.42 today, indicating a positive change of -0.88%.

Tata Motors Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 130462.02, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1108.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tata Motors Limited stands at -14.22% while the 52-week low stands at 92.18%.

The performance week for Tata Motors Limited is at 1.27% and the performance month is at 11.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -7.02% and 4.37% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.72%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tata Motors Limited is 8.99% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.11%.

The volatility (week) for Tata Motors Limited is at 0.84% and the volatility (month) is at 1.36%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tata Motors Limited’s short ratio is currently at 2.88 and the float short is at 0.68%.

Tata Motors Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.75, while the P/S ratio is at 3.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 26.90%.